Baptist Health Richmond Births: March 29 - April 6, 2022

March 29
• Son born to Madison and Nichola Harrison of Richmond
• Son born to Melissa and Matthew Monst of Oneida
• Daughter born to Caitlin Fortenberry and Anthony Tillery of McKee
March 31
• Daughter born to Megan Winkler and Charles Sizemore of London
April 4
• Daughter born to Nicole Medley and Donny Bowling of Richmond
• Daughter born to Kennedy Rose and Damian Harrison of Richmond
April 5
• Daughter born to Heather and Roger Turner of Irvine
• Son born to Bethany Mullins and Johnathan Himes of Berea
April 6
• Son born to Hailey Lewis and Gary Hampton of Richmond
• Daughter born to Kylee Lynn Reece of Beattyville
