Baptist Health Richmond Births: March 29 - April 6, 2022

March 29

• Son born to Madison and Nichola Harrison of Richmond

• Son born to Melissa and Matthew Monst of Oneida

• Daughter born to Caitlin Fortenberry and Anthony Tillery of McKee

March 31

• Daughter born to Megan Winkler and Charles Sizemore of London

 

April 4

• Daughter born to Nicole Medley and Donny Bowling of Richmond

• Daughter born to Kennedy Rose and Damian Harrison of Richmond

April 5

• Daughter born to Heather and Roger Turner of Irvine

• Son born to Bethany Mullins and Johnathan Himes of Berea

April 6

• Son born to Hailey Lewis and Gary Hampton of Richmond

• Daughter born to Kylee Lynn Reece of Beattyville

