Baptist Health Richmond Births: May 20, June 2, 2021

May 20
• daughter born to Destiny and Bobby Bowen of Frenchburg
May 21
• son born to Griffin Roberts and Robert Tipton of Berea
May 23
• son born to Morgan Munroe and Tyler Jansen of Richmond
May 24
• son born to Lisa and Patrick Fields of Richmond
May 25
• son born to Martasha Hinkle and Rusty Moore of Richmond
May 26
• daughter born to Hannah Curry and William Turner of Richmond
• daughter born to Brittany Sandefur and James Levy of Richmond
• son born to Morgan and Brandon Nicely of Mount Vernon
May 27
• daughter born to Faith Rodgers and Joshua Jackson of Richmond
May 28
• daughter born to Elizabeth Letcher and Kyle Grant of Richmond
• daughter born Brook and Andrew Hurt of Berea
• son born to Vanessa Roberts and Cody Caswell of Berea
May 29
• daughter born to Marybeth and Justin Lamb of Broadhead
• son born to Lakrisha and Andrew Butzer of Irvine
May 31
• son born to Amanda Lambert and Andy Pickle of Berea
June 1
• daughter born to Kathryn and Ben Rose of Berea
June 2
• son born to Lauren Isaac and Tanner Newton of Richmond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.