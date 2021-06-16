Baptist Health Richmond Births: May 20, June 2, 2021

May 20

 

• daughter born to Destiny and Bobby Bowen of Frenchburg

 

May 21

 

• son born to Griffin Roberts and Robert Tipton of Berea

 

May 23

 

• son born to Morgan Munroe and Tyler Jansen of Richmond

 

May 24

 

• son born to Lisa and Patrick Fields of Richmond

 

May 25

 

• son born to Martasha Hinkle and Rusty Moore of Richmond

 

May 26

 

• daughter born to Hannah Curry and William Turner of Richmond

• daughter born to Brittany Sandefur and James Levy of Richmond

• son born to Morgan and Brandon Nicely of Mount Vernon

 

May 27

 

• daughter born to Faith Rodgers and Joshua Jackson of Richmond

 

May 28

 

• daughter born to Elizabeth Letcher and  Kyle Grant of Richmond

• daughter born Brook and Andrew Hurt of Berea

• son born to Vanessa Roberts and Cody Caswell of Berea

 

May 29

 

• daughter born to Marybeth and Justin Lamb of Broadhead

• son born to Lakrisha and Andrew Butzer of Irvine

 

May 31

 

• son born to Amanda Lambert and Andy Pickle of Berea

 

June 1

 

• daughter born to Kathryn and Ben Rose of Berea

 

June 2

 

• son born to Lauren Isaac and Tanner Newton of Richmond

