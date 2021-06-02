Baptist Health Richmond Births: May 7 -15, 2021

May 7

• daughter born to Kirsten and Michael Bevins of Richmond

 

May 10

• son born to Kayla Whitlock and Wayne Pitts of Richmond

 

May 11

• son born to Katelyn and Matthew Arvin of Richmond

 

May 12

• son born to Tara and Nicholas Alber of Richmond

 

May 13

• son born to Chelsi and Bradley Sampson of Berea

 

May 14

 

• daughter born to Paige Robinson of McKee

• son born to Courtney Johnson and Tyler Riney of Richmond

 

May 18

 

• son born to Alicia use and Laryan Sweat of Richmond

— Baptist Health, 

Richmon

