Baptist Health Richmond Births: May 7 -15, 2021

May 7
• daughter born to Kirsten and Michael Bevins of Richmond
May 10
• son born to Kayla Whitlock and Wayne Pitts of Richmond
May 11
• son born to Katelyn and Matthew Arvin of Richmond
May 12
• son born to Tara and Nicholas Alber of Richmond
May 13
• son born to Chelsi and Bradley Sampson of Berea
May 14
• daughter born to Paige Robinson of McKee
• son born to Courtney Johnson and Tyler Riney of Richmond
May 18
• son born to Alicia use and Laryan Sweat of Richmond
— Baptist Health,
Richmon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.