Baptist Health Richmond Births: November 19 - December 13, 2021

Nov. 19

• Son born to Samantha Lyden of Orlando

 Nov. 23

• Daughter born to Alexis and Matthew Sanders of Richmond

• Daughter born to Margie Tribble and Shawn O’Connor of Waco

• Son born to Rebekah and Matthew Hayes of Berea

 Nov. 24

• Son born to Rachel Lanham and John McCollum of Richmond

• Son born to Brittney Pace and Brandon Napier of Richmond

 Nov. 25

• Son born to Destiny Means of Richmond

 Nov. 26

• Son born to Roneica Frye and Corey Howard of Richmond

Dec. 3

• Son born to Brittanny and Ernest Stapleton III of Richmond

Dec. 7

• Daughter born to Chastity Hardyman and Kenneth Archer of Stanford

Dec. 8

• Son born to Sierra and Matthew Damrell of Berea

Dec. 9

• Daughter born to Brittany and Nathan Abrams of McKee

• Son born to Ashley and Clayton Powell of Berea

Dec. 10

• Daughter born to Tawney Detweiler and Jon Wynn of Richmond

Dec. 11

• Son born to Julie and Jeff Holland of Richmond

• Son born to Deana and Zach Farmer of Stanford

Dec. 12

• Son born to Selamawit Desta and Tegafaw Mekecha of Richmond

• Son born to Sarah Carter of Richmond

• Son born to Savannah Warner of Irvine

Dec. 13

• Daughter born to Whitney Croley and Kenny Lowder of Berea

