Baptist Health Richmond Births

Nov. 19

• Daughter and son born to Haley Howard and Glenn Neeley of Tyner

 

Nov. 23

• Daughter born to Amber and Cody Turner of Stanton

• Son born to Kelly and Joseph Banks of Booneville

• Son born to Mahaleigh Broadus and Jason Norton of Madison County

• Daughter born to Ashley and Alan Scott of Madison County

 

Nov. 24

• Daughter born to Olivia Gross and Terry Hurd of Irvine

• Son born to Sandra Sizemore and David Isaacs of Berea

 

Nov. 25

• Daughter born to Amanda Patton and Richard Centers of Irvine

• Son born to Kristen Beckler and Charles Cox of Irvine

• Son born to Alivia and Cody Gibson of Booneville

Nov. 29

• son born to Amber and Willie Feltner of Berea

Nov. 30

• daughter born to Victoria Townsend and Shawn Norton of Irvine

Dec. 1

• son born to Allie McLean and Cody Lane of Berea

Dec. 3

• daughter born to Desiree Smith and Markus Hupp-Smith of Richmond

• daughter born to Hailee Bales and Hunter Ferguson of Irvine

• daughter born to Shelby Brandenburg and Dominic Adams of Richmond

Dec. 4

• son born to Chelsie An Collins of McKee

•son born to Andrea Michelle Smith of Berea

• son born to Heather Turner and Zachary Schmidt of McKee

• daughter born to Kimberly Brock and Alex Adams of Richmond

Dec. 7

• daughter born to Sreyrath Keo and Vathana Menh of Richmond

Dec. 8

• daughter born to Lacey Durham and Corey Turner of Berea

• daughter born to Veronica and Josh Miller of Irvine

 

Dec. 9

• son born to Ashley VanWinkle and Michael Whitehead Jr., of Harrodsburg

 

Dec. 10

•daughter born to Gentry Cain and Zachary Roberts of Broadhead

• son born to Tiffany and Donevan Berry of Berea

