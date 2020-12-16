Nov. 29
• son born to Amber and Willie Feltner of Berea
Nov. 30
• daughter born to Victoria Townsend and Shawn Norton of Irvine
Dec. 1
• son born to Allie McLean and Cody Lane of Berea
Dec. 3
• daughter born to Desiree Smith and Markus Hupp-Smith of Richmond
• daughter born to Hailee Bales and Hunter Ferguson of Irvine
• daughter born to Shelby Brandenburg and Dominic Adams of Richmond
Dec. 4
• son born to Chelsie An Collins of McKee
•son born to Andrea Michelle Smith of Berea
• son born to Heather Turner and Zachary Schmidt of McKee
• daughter born to Kimberly Brock and Alex Adams of Richmond
Dec. 7
• daughter born to Sreyrath Keo and Vathana Menh of Richmond
Dec. 8
• daughter born to Lacey Durham and Corey Turner of Berea
• daughter born to Veronica and Josh Miller of Irvine
Dec. 9
• son born to Ashley VanWinkle and Michael Whitehead Jr., of Harrodsburg
Dec. 10
•daughter born to Gentry Cain and Zachary Roberts of Broadhead
• son born to Tiffany and Donevan Berry of Berea
Baptist Health
