Oct. 1
• son born to Amanda and Sean Mitchell of Richmond
Oct. 5
• Son born to Kala Newman of Berea
Oct. 7
• Son born to Cheyenne Alexander and James Conner of Richmond
• Daughter born to Makayla Myers and Tristen Steinmetz of Richmond
Oct. 8
• Daughter born to Lashaela and Israel Neeley of McKee
Oct. 10
• Son born to Chelsi Peterson and Timothy Richmond of Berea
Oct 11
• Son born to Halley and Johnathon Bowles of Berea
• Daughter born to Alisson Howard and Jonathan Moland of Richmond
Oct 12
• Daughter born to Joni Whitaker and Andrew Isaacs of Berea
• Daughter born to Kelli Joseph and Brandon Parks of Richmond
• Daughter born to Bethany Calihan and Jacob Cheeks of Berea
Oct. 13
• Son born to Amber and Joshua Saylor of Berea
• Son born to Daju Jennings and Brandon Gooch of Berea
• Daughter born to Kimberly Savaglio of Berea
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.