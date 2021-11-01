Baptist Health Richmond Births: October 1 - 18, 2021

Oct. 1

• son born to Amanda and Sean Mitchell of Richmond

 Oct. 5

• Son born to Kala Newman of Berea

 Oct. 7

• Son born to Cheyenne Alexander and James Conner of Richmond

• Daughter born to Makayla Myers and Tristen Steinmetz of Richmond

Oct. 8

• Daughter born to Lashaela and Israel Neeley of McKee

Oct. 10

• Son born to Chelsi Peterson and Timothy Richmond of Berea

 Oct 11

• Son born to Halley and Johnathon Bowles of Berea

• Daughter born to Alisson Howard and Jonathan Moland of Richmond 

 Oct. 12

• Daughter born to Joni Whitaker and Andrew Isaacs of Berea

• Daughter born to Kelli Joseph and Brandon Parks of Richmond

• Daughter born to Bethany Calihan and Jacob Cheeks of Berea

Oct. 13

• Son born to Amber and Joshua Saylor of Berea

• Son born to Daju Jennings and Brandon Gooch of Berea

• Daughter born to Kimberly Savaglio of Berea 

Oct. 14

• Son born to Courtney and Lane Vickers of Richmond

• Son born to Breanna Shanks of Richmond

• Son born to Ashley Johnson and Jacob Fetters of Berea

Oct. 18

• Daughter born to Stephanie Allen and Dakota Smith of Berea

• Daughter born to Anika Hall and Ashton Ferguson of Richmond

