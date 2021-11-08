Baptist Health Richmond Births: October 21 - 27, 2021

Oct. 21
• Daughter born to Allison and Christopher Dishman of Richmond
• Son born to Melissa Bishop and Johnathan Payne of Mt. Vernon
Oct. 22
• Son born to Linsey Adams and Ralph Carpenter of Berea
• Daughter born to Sara and Stephen McFerron of Richmond
• Son born to Amanda and Brandon Andrews of Richmond
Oct. 24
• Daughter born to Rachel and Carlos Igo of Richmond
Oct. 26
• Son born to Sherrie Smith and Justin Miller of Richmond
• Daughter born to Bethany Winkler and Russell Hatton of Berea
Oct. 27
• Daughter born to Kacey Riddle and Christopher Lear or Richmond
