Baptist Health Richmond Births: October 21 - 27, 2021

Oct. 21

• Daughter born to Allison and Christopher Dishman of Richmond

• Son born to Melissa Bishop and Johnathan Payne of Mt. Vernon

 

Oct. 22

• Son born to Linsey Adams and Ralph Carpenter of Berea

• Daughter born to Sara and Stephen McFerron of Richmond

• Son born to Amanda and Brandon Andrews of Richmond

 

Oct. 24

• Daughter born to Rachel and Carlos Igo of Richmond

 

Oct. 26

• Son born to Sherrie Smith and Justin Miller of Richmond

• Daughter born to Bethany Winkler and Russell Hatton of Berea

 

Oct. 27

• Daughter born to Kacey Riddle and Christopher Lear or Richmond

