Baptist Health Richmond Births: September 8 - 28, 2021

Sept. 8

• Daughter born to Ariel and Gary Boyd of Paint Lick

• Son born to Shyra Oakes and Kevin Tipton of Irvine

• Daughter born to Amanda and Devon Martinez of Berea

• Daughter born to Thakra Abuhussain and Mohammed Almosavi of Richmond

• Daughter born to Pinal and Bhavin Patel of Richmond

• Daughter born to Cynthia and Nicolas Blackford of Berea

 

Sept. 9

• Son born to Briana and Jason Hensley of Lexington

• Son born to Davallen and Aaron Nelter of Berea

• Son born to Destiny Osborne and Steven Rowe of Orlando

• Son born to Brandy Lautenschlager and Justin Hensley of Mt. Vernon

 

Sept. 10

• Son born to Tiffany Monien and Jason Mathis of Richmond

 

Sept. 13

• Son born to Nicole and Joseph Schouten of Richmond

• Daughter born to Crystal Mullins and Joshua Jenkins of Richmond

 

Sept. 14

• Son born to Hannah and Justin Wiseman of Irvine

 

Sept. 17

• Son born to Ashlie Drake and Brandon Wynn of Berea

 

Sept. 20

• Son born to Patsy and Dawson Mason of Broadhead

 

Sept. 21

• Daughter born to Jozzelyn Plowman of Beattyville

• Daughter born to Allison Davis and Sn Chambers of Richmond

• Son born to Angel Spicer and Juan Ramos of Irvine

 

Sept. 25

• Son born to Samantha Roseberry and Kory Conner of Richmond

 

Sept. 27

• Son born to Karston Bond and Aaron Martin of Paint Lick

• Daughter born to Alexandrea Rawlins and Kwyntyn Marshall of Sand Gap

• Son born to Kaitlynn and Daniel Pennington of Berea

 

Sept. 28

• Son born to Sarah Shaw and Zachery McDaniels of Richmond

———

Baptist Health, 

Richmond

