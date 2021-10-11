Baptist Health Richmond Births: September 8 - 28, 2021

Sept. 8
• Daughter born to Ariel and Gary Boyd of Paint Lick
• Son born to Shyra Oakes and Kevin Tipton of Irvine
• Daughter born to Amanda and Devon Martinez of Berea
• Daughter born to Thakra Abuhussain and Mohammed Almosavi of Richmond
• Daughter born to Pinal and Bhavin Patel of Richmond
• Daughter born to Cynthia and Nicolas Blackford of Berea
Sept. 9
• Son born to Briana and Jason Hensley of Lexington
• Son born to Davallen and Aaron Nelter of Berea
• Son born to Destiny Osborne and Steven Rowe of Orlando
• Son born to Brandy Lautenschlager and Justin Hensley of Mt. Vernon
Sept. 10
• Son born to Tiffany Monien and Jason Mathis of Richmond
Sept. 13
• Son born to Nicole and Joseph Schouten of Richmond
• Daughter born to Crystal Mullins and Joshua Jenkins of Richmond
Sept. 14
• Son born to Hannah and Justin Wiseman of Irvine
Sept. 17
• Son born to Ashlie Drake and Brandon Wynn of Berea
Sept. 20
• Son born to Patsy and Dawson Mason of Broadhead
Sept. 21
• Daughter born to Jozzelyn Plowman of Beattyville
• Daughter born to Allison Davis and Sn Chambers of Richmond
• Son born to Angel Spicer and Juan Ramos of Irvine
Sept. 25
• Son born to Samantha Roseberry and Kory Conner of Richmond
Sept. 27
• Son born to Karston Bond and Aaron Martin of Paint Lick
• Daughter born to Alexandrea Rawlins and Kwyntyn Marshall of Sand Gap
• Son born to Kaitlynn and Daniel Pennington of Berea
Sept. 28
• Son born to Sarah Shaw and Zachery McDaniels of Richmond
———
Baptist Health,
Richmond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.