Baptist Health Richmond: Births: Week ending December 27, 2021

Dec. 15

• Daughter born to Angelica Adkins and Brandon Stone of Richmond

 Dec. 16

• Son born to Rikki Gibson and Jeffrey McQueen of Berea

• Son born to Sarah Himes of Berea

 Dec. 17

• Daughter born to Autumn and Jesse Rogers of Waco

• Son born to Natasha and Blake Townsend of Irvine

 Dec. 20

• Daughter born to Cheyenne and Deven Arnold of Beattyville

• Daughter born to Sarah and Timothy Church of Annville

 Dec. 22

• Son born to Wendy Herald and Heath Lynch of Beattyville

• Son born to Taylor and Michael Elder of Richmond

 Dec. 23

• Son born to Dana Lowery and Brandon Kelly of Richmond

 Dec. 24

• Daughter born to Savannah Adkins and Ethan Richmond of Berea

Dec. 25

• Son born to Megan and Adam Auxier of Richmond

 Dec. 27

• Son born to Allie McLean of Richmond

