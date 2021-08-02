Baptist Health Richmond Births: Week ending July 22, 2021

July 8

•  Daughter born to Carrie Thacker and John Justice of Paint Lick

July 12

•  Son born to Michaela Davis and Curtis Berry of Richmond

July 16

• Son born to Ann and Johnathan Kirby of Irvine

 

July 17

• Son born to Tiffany and Jordan Fox of McKee

• Daughter Born to Areli DeJesus Gonzalez and Moises Rodrigues Guerreo of Richmond

 

July 18

• Daughter born to Chhivluy and Vanna Keo of Richmond

• Daughter born to Brandi Martin and Aaron Hill of Berea

• Daughter born to Audrey Camden and Nickolas Morgan of Danville

 

July 19

• Daughter born to Amanda and Joseph Whalen of Berea

• Daughter born to Danielle Spicer and Nicholas Rawlins of Berea

July 20

• Son born to Hannah Wilcher and Christian Stamper of Richmond

 

July 21

• Daughter born to Brittany Bowen and Travis Mortimer of Richmond

• Son born to Savannah Norman and Logan Collins of Richmond

 

July 22

• Son born to Megan Monroe and Joshua Parker of McKee

• Twin sons born to Noelani Boettcher and Mickey Sullivan of Berea

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you