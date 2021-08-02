Baptist Health Richmond Births: Week ending July 22, 2021

July 8
• Daughter born to Carrie Thacker and John Justice of Paint Lick
July 12
• Son born to Michaela Davis and Curtis Berry of Richmond
July 16
• Son born to Ann and Johnathan Kirby of Irvine
July 17
• Son born to Tiffany and Jordan Fox of McKee
• Daughter Born to Areli DeJesus Gonzalez and Moises Rodrigues Guerreo of Richmond
July 18
• Daughter born to Chhivluy and Vanna Keo of Richmond
• Daughter born to Brandi Martin and Aaron Hill of Berea
• Daughter born to Audrey Camden and Nickolas Morgan of Danville
July 19
• Daughter born to Amanda and Joseph Whalen of Berea
• Daughter born to Danielle Spicer and Nicholas Rawlins of Berea
July 20
• Son born to Hannah Wilcher and Christian Stamper of Richmond
July 21
• Daughter born to Brittany Bowen and Travis Mortimer of Richmond
• Son born to Savannah Norman and Logan Collins of Richmond
July 22
• Son born to Megan Monroe and Joshua Parker of McKee
• Twin sons born to Noelani Boettcher and Mickey Sullivan of Berea
