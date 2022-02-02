Baptist Health Richmond Births: Week of January 19, 2022

Jan. 13
• Shelby Elizabeth Snodgrass, retail, 23, of Richmond to Mason Alan Donner, restaurant, 22 of Burlington
• Deborah Audrey Teixeira, self-employed, 56, of Lexington to Paul Thomas Anglin, supervisor, 34, of Waco
Jan. 14
• Bethany Nicole Bigler, none given, 22, of Berea to Corbin Lawrence James Flege, army, 25, of Berea
Jan. 18
• Emily Kay Pigg, server, 18 of Berea to Jacob Edward Sparks, shipping and receiving, 19, 0f Berea
• Terry Lee Bingham, projects, 62, of Berea to Tammy Kay Kinney, hair stylist, 56, of Berea
Jan. 19
• Amanda Elizabeth Profit, CSA, 38 of Berea to Daniel Wayne King, EMSCO,34, of Richmond
• Marissa Michelle Goins, student, 21 of Lexington to Griffin Michael Thomason, warehouse supervisor, 25, of Lexington
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.