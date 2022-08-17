Baptist Health Richmond: July 28 - 31, 2022

July 26
• Daughter born to John and Chelsea Nunn of McKee
July 27
• Son born to Travis and Rebekah Lemaster of Richmond
July 28
• Son born to Jessica Neace of Richmond
• Son born to Kristen McKinney of Waco
July 29
• Daughter born to Makayla Coffey of Berea
• Daughter born to Thristian Hale and Libby Davenport of Richmond
July 31
• Son born to Coty and Kaylin Parker of Richmond
August 1
• Daughter born to Joseph and Amy Cameron of Mt. Vernon
