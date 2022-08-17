Baptist Health Richmond: July 28 - 31, 2022

July 26

• Daughter born to John and Chelsea Nunn of McKee

 

July 27

• Son born to Travis and Rebekah Lemaster of Richmond

 

July 28

• Son born to Jessica Neace of Richmond

• Son born to Kristen McKinney of Waco

 

July 29

• Daughter born to Makayla Coffey of Berea

• Daughter born to Thristian Hale and Libby Davenport of Richmond

 

July 31

• Son born to Coty and Kaylin Parker of Richmond

August 1

• Daughter born to Joseph and Amy Cameron of Mt. Vernon

Recommended for you