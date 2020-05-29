Baptist Health Richmond is providing drive-thru COVID-19 testing beginning Monda for patients who have a scheduled surgery or procedure. Patients who have a scheduled surgery or procedure are required to complete the COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to their surgery appointment.
“Our top priority is to ensure our patients and staff are safe, while continuing to provide the best patient experience,” said Pat Olds, Baptist Health Richmond vice-president of support services. “The drive-thru COVID-19 testing for our scheduled patients gives us the opportunity to ease the minds of our patients ensuring they have the safest testing experience in the comfort of their vehicle.”
All drive-thru COVID-19 tests will be scheduled for each patient who has an upcoming surgery or procedure. The COVID-19 drive thru will be open at the North Entrance of the hospital Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Patients who have questions about their COVID-19 test can call their ordering physician’s office for more information.
To learn more about the safety measures Baptist Health Richmond has implemented to combat COVID-19, visit BaptistHeatlh.com/StaySafe.
