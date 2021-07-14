CItizen obituary 2

Barbara Ann Pierson, 76, of Richmond, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at Hospice Compassionate Care Center

Funeral services will be at noon, Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Lakes Funeral Home with Rev. Mitchell Tolle officiating. Burial will follow in the Madison County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.

Service information

Jul 15
First Visitation
Thursday, July 15, 2021
11:00AM-12:00PM
Lakes Funeral Home
203 North Dogwood Drive
BEREA, KY 40403
Jul 15
Service
Thursday, July 15, 2021
12:00PM
Lakes Funeral Home
203 North Dogwood Drive
BEREA, KY 40403
