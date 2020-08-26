Barbara Cole Lake, 87, of Berea died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. She was a Rockcastle County native born September 12, 1932, daughter of the late Charlie and Grace Todd Cole, retired cook at Silver Creek Elementary School, and member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Barbara loved to cook and enjoyed cooking large holiday dinners for her family. She also loved working in her yard and flowers. Funeral services were Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Reppert Funeral Home. Bro. Barry Hurst officiated and Burial followed in Davis-Witt Cemetery at Scaffold Cane in Rockcastle County.
