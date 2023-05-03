Barbara Ellen Wilson, 90 of Berea, passed away April 25, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services were Friday April 28, 2023, at Lakes Funeral Home. Rev. Kenny Davis officiated. Burial took place at the Berea Cemetery.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge
Barbara Ellen Wilson, 90 of Berea, passed away April 25, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services were Friday April 28, 2023, at Lakes Funeral Home. Rev. Kenny Davis officiated. Burial took place at the Berea Cemetery.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.