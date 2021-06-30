Barbara Faye Cummins, age 86, passed away Sunday, June 27th, at Baptist Health in Richmond.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1 at West Side Baptist Church with Bro. Allen Livingood officiating. You may view the service livestream at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com Entombment will follow in the Berea Cemetery Mausoleum.
ions suggested to the West Side Baptist Church Memorial Garden, 699 Prince Royal Drive, Berea, KY 40403. Davis & Powell Funeral
