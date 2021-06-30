Barbara Faye Cummins

Barbara Faye Cummins, age 86, passed away Sunday, June 27th, at Baptist Health in Richmond.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1 at West Side Baptist Church with Bro. Allen Livingood officiating. You may view the service livestream at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com  Entombment will follow in the Berea Cemetery Mausoleum. 

ions suggested to the West Side Baptist Church Memorial Garden, 699 Prince Royal Drive, Berea, KY 40403. 

Service information

Jul 1
Service
Thursday, July 1, 2021
11:00AM
West Side Baptist Church
Prince Royal Dr.
Berea, Kentucky 40403
