Madison County holds a hidden gem when it comes to local Barbershops.
Luxury Lounge Barbershop located in Richmond, offers a wide variety of skill and precision when it comes to cuts and grooming.
“We’ve (Madison County) never had a barbershop like this.” said Ronnie Collins, Co-Owner and Barber. “There have only been traditional barbershops.”
The seven barbers on staff accommodate to the individual needs of their clients, their competency is something that clients would typically have to travel to larger cities like Lexington to access and most likely pay more for the services.
“We bring something new.” said Collins “I like to call it a hybrid shop. It’s not just an old school shop or a new school shop. We do everything. It is a mix of it. We try to play music from all different genres. We try to keep everyone happy. We are something different, that we have never had before.”
Luxury Lounge Barbershop has four owners; Ronnie Collins, Terrale Holloway, JT Hall, and Lazarus White. The four owners joined forces to open Luxury Lounge Barbershop after working together in Lexington and realizing that Madison County had a need, and how helpful it would be for citizens to not have to travel as far for the same quality and at a more affordable price.
“We are the definition of diverse.” said Terrale Holloway, Co-Owner and Barber. “We cut all types of hair, even our barbers, we have all type of barbers.”
“There is just so many good people that we see.” said JT Hall, Co-Owner and Barber. “In and out on a daily basis we are seeing 50 to 70 people, with some days being a little slower. Our customers are the most loyal.”
With the shop opening March 13th, 2020, just days before Covid-19 shut down the country, Luxury Lounge Barbershop faced the same challenges as most small businesses did at the time. But they overcame the obstacles with growth.
“It was a rough start.” said Hall. “It wasn’t necessarily a bad thing. It gave us three months to network on social media. Once we came back, it really just took off. At that point, the athletes at the college had already heard about us or seen our work.”
Luxury Lounge Barbershop serves clients of all ages, from all walks of life, and they take pride in serving clients with different hair types and styles. The shop provides every service imaginable including shaves, hot towels, steamers, scalp massage, face massage, a black mask, several different lock services, shampoos, and much more.
“Everybody in this shop can do anything.” said Hall “We have got some really devoted guys, they see our sight, and we all have our eyes on the same prize.”
With the success Luxury Lounge Barbershop has had in the past two years amidst a pandemic, they are determined to keep prospering for their community.
“My vision is this, we are still not done.” said Holloway. “My vision is to open another shop on the other end and then spread out from there.”
If citizens would like to learn more about Luxury Lounge Barbershop, they can visit their Facebook page: Luxury Lounge Barbershop. Citizens can also call the shop at 859-544-6033.
