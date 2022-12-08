When the gavel drops on the Dec. 13 meeting of the Madison County Fiscal Court, magistrate Roger Barger will leave his seat for the final time following two decades of service to the people of Madison County. Barger represented Madison County’s 2nd District.
He will be replaced in January by newcomer Steve Lochmueller.
The decision not to seek reelection came easily for Barger. “During the last election, I told my wife (Teresa Hatfield Barger) this is likely my last,” Barger said. “I didn’t really have a reason not to stay on the court, but at the same time I just didn’t know how I would feel this time around so I decided that the last one was it. Twenty years serving on the court is a very long time. It’s just time for someone else.”
Barger, who turns 70 Dec. 31, has served two county judge executives– Reagan Taylor and Kent Clark- and went from being the lone Republican on the court to watching all of Madison County’s elected offices turn red during his time in office.
“I’ve served two judges and we have always had a really good court,” he said. “We have always done everything as a court and we vote on it. It’s always been about doing what is best for the county.”
Taylor called Barger a special person to him and credited his high character who always chose to do the right thing for the county regardless of politics.
“Beyond all of his accomplishments as the magistrate of the 2nd district is his faith and always being a man of high character,” Taylor said. “He always remained strong in his beliefs, and politics have never interfered with who he is. For Roger, it has never been about power or a title or even politics. He is no different today than he was 25 years ago. He had a vision to serve and lead and that has been his focus- to serve his community and he has done it well. The world would be a better place if there were more men like Roger in it.”
Barger got into politics at the urging of his late wife, Jane Butcher Barger, after longtime magistrate, the late Fornis Park, decided to retire.
“I came home from work one day and my wife said Fornis Park was reiting and she thought I should run for his spot on the fiscal court,” Barger said. “ I told her I wasn’t sure if politics was something I wanted to get into. She just looked at me and said,
‘whatever you decide, I know you will do the right thing.’ Of course I decided to run, and that is how my campaign slogan was born. ‘The right thing to do for District Two.’”
Barger said he kept running for reelection because he felt like he was doing a good enough job to keep getting him reelected.
Being a magistrate, Barger said, is about helping people with things others might consider small, but that are big things to the voters where they live.
“I’ve had people thank me for fixing a pothole where they live or putting up a traffic sign. It’s doing the small things that might mean the world to other people where they live,” he said. “If you ask any magistrate, voters will sometimes call and ask for things that just can not be done. The hardest part is telling people that there are things that just can’t be done because we either don’t have the budget or it’s out of our control. I’ve been lucky because I’ve had people call me back to say thank you for trying or I understand the budget issues. We all try the best we can to help.”
Improving the road department over the years is something Barger considers a big thing for Madison County residents. “We’ve made improvements to all of our roadways and gotten on schedule to purchase one-to-two new trucks for our road department every few years,” he said.
Other things Barger considers significant during this time on the court is the purchase of buildings along First Street to be used as county offices, as well as, buying the bank building across the street from the courthouse.
“I certainly don’t take credit for the idea to buy the property, but I think it was a great one,” he said. “We went from paying rent for the buildings to owning them and being able to rent them out to generate income for the county.”
Barger also takes pride in having served as chairman of the Valley View Ferry Board. “That ferry is very important to the people of not just Madison but Fayette and Jessamine counties,” he said. “There is no charge to use it and provides good access to work for a lot of people.”
With his work for Madison County in the rearview, Barger said he feels good about walking away with the current state of the county and all the changes he has helped to make for the better.
“I feel good about the way I’ve done the job,” Barger said. “I sincerely hope that everyone feels the same way. And that is a good way to go out.”
As for what is next, Barger said he has no plans at the moment. “My wife and I plan to do a little traveling and we will just see what comes along. “
