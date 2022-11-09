Almost half of all registered voters in Madison County showed up to vote in the Nov. 8 general election either through traditional voting on election day, early voting, or absentee voting.
Madison County Court Clerk Kenny Barger said 40.2% of all registered voters in the county cast their votes despite the number of registered voters increasing. He said 7,600 voters cast their votes during the early voting period
“Overall, I think everything went very smoothly. We had a great group of precinct workers that helped move people along and get them in and out as quickly as possible.” Barger, who was unopposed and re-elected to the county court clerk position, said.
“We did have some strain on the voting lines at the Madison County Public Library and that is something we will discuss as we move forward toward presidential election when the voter turnout is near 65%.”
Barger added the longest report of waiting in line to vote was 45 minutes but most people were in and out within 15 to 20 minutes.
“We do not want to deter voting due to long lines,” Barger said. “This is something we are going to look at going forward.
“We may need to add more locations and hire more precinct workers and receive approval to increase the pay of precinct workers. My standard is to be in and out within 10 to 15 minutes.”
