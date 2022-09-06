U.S. Congressman Andy Barr (KY-06) is announcing a $1,437,685 federal grant to Eastern Kentucky University to create a Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) Program. EKU will receive $287,537 annually over the next five years to implement the new program. VUB is a federally funded outreach program designed to prepare eligible, first-generation, low-income veterans to enter postsecondary education.
Currently, there is only one other university with a VUB program in the Commonwealth. EKU will use these funds to provide free services to include support, books, and instruction to 125 veterans on a yearly basis. Congressman Barr advocated for EKU’s grant application through a letter of support to the U.S. Department of Education.
“EKU’s tradition of promoting educational and career opportunities for our veterans is second to none,” said Congressman Barr. “The new VUB program will enable EKU to expand the university’s footprint in the veteran community and ensure that more veterans can smoothly make the transition from military service to civilian life. I am thrilled that EKU has received this grant and I look forward to seeing its impact when the program is fully implemented.”
“As one of the top 3 veteran schools in the nation, we are proud to continue supporting our veteran population with additional assistance through the Veteran’s Upward Bound program,” said EKU President David McFaddin. “Thanks to the assistance of Congressman Barr and his team as well as leadership of our Office of Military and Veteran’s Affairs director Barbara Kent, this infusion of funds will ensure our ability to continue elevating our support for the men and women who have served our country.”
