LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Like most Kentuckians, Andy Barr has been working from home as the nation deals with the COVD-19 pandemic that has other Americans doing their part by staying at home to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“It’s been a whirlwind, but there’s a silver lining in everything and I do think that it’s not a bad thing for people to be home with their families right now,” the Sixth District Congressman said. “It’s an opportunity for us to re-connect with families and our spirituality.”
Like most church attendees, Barr, who attends Southland Christian Church in Lexington, is taking part in weekly services via Facebook Live and other various forms of social media platforms.
“We’re going to church online (Southland Christian on Richmond Road) and reading the Bible more than we normally do — we should read more than we do — being at home gives us a chance to reconnect to our faith and our family.”
Barr also has experienced unprecedented support from all levels of government regardless of political affiliation and has been in daily contact with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. Barr said he participates in a daily call with Beshear and other state officials.
“I appreciate the cooperation I have received from President (Donald Trump) and the Governor,” Barr said. “This is one of these situations where we have to work together and we have to work together across party divides and work across the federal, state and local government levels.”
Barr said both parties address concerns that need to be addressed at the state level.
“We give them information and they ask us for help from federal agencies and we go to bat for them,” Barr said. “We have acquired three shipments from the strategic national stockpile to re-supply Kentucky. We’re working well with both the Governor and the President.”
In addition to working with state officials, Barr also has been in touch with city and county government officials.
“We’ve had multiple calls with (Lexington) Mayor (Linda ) Gorton) and also the counties and mayors throughout the congressional district,” Barr said. “We’ve got to come together and we are. We’re working together (on the) federal, state and local (level).”
Barr offered praise for Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, who also serves as the Senate Majority Leader, for his efforts in getting things done in wake of the national crisis that has crippled the society.
“We are very fortunate to have a national leader, the Senate Majority leader, who is really stepping up in this crisis,” he said. “He’s demonstrated statesmanship, bringing together the Senate to deliver and it’s not a surprise to me. I’ve seen Mitch work for several years, but I crisis, he has the ability and the skill to bring Democrats and Republicans together, not just for Kentucky, but for the country.”
