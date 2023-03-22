The bats were cracking as the high school baseball and softball seasons began last week.
The Madison Southern Eagles opened the season with losses to South Laurel (6-2), Walton-Verona (12-4), and North Laurel (5-4).
Carson Livers led Southern with a 2-3 performance at the plate with an RBI against South Laurel. Landon Noe added another RBI while going 1-3. Caleb Cobb went 2-4 at the plate and pitched 2.1 innings, giving up five runs and recording a strikeout. Zach Morgeson pitched 4.1 innings, giving up one earned run while striking out four.
Zach Hudson led Southern against Walton-Verona, going 2-4 at the plate and stealing a base. Cobb went 1-3 with a home run and an RBI. Hayden Cain pitched three innings, giving up two earned runs while striking out six.
Stats from the North Laurel game were not immediately available on the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website (khsaa.org).
The Berea Pirates begin the season with two losses (15-0 to Sayre and 9-4 to Bath County). Stats from those games were not immediately available on khsaa.org.
The Berea Lady Pirates opened the season with losses to Garrard County (14-2) and Lynn Camp (9-5).
Cora Reed went 1-2 at the plate and stole a base against Garrard County. Maddy King also went 1-2 with a stolen base.
Tess McLin went 0-1 with an RBI. King pitched two innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out two.
Addison Shouse went 2-2 with an RBI against Lynn Camp. Kadence Bertotto went 2-4 with two RBIs, while Taylor Johnson went 1-3 with a home run and an RBI.
Shouse and MaKenzie Strong combined for six innings pitched, giving up six earned runs with seven strikeouts.
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles opened the season with a 1-2 mark. Southern fell to Madison Central (18-3) and Lafayette (10-3) and defeated Powell County (16-1). Stats from those games were not immediately available on khsaa.org.
