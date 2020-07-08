The annual Battle of Richmond reenactment scheduled for next month has been canceled.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Battle of Richmond Association opted against holding the yearly event, originally planned for Aug. 29-30. It marks the first time the battle has been canceled since the first event was held in 2002.
“This decision was not made on the spur of the moment,” Battle of Richmond Association President David E. Jones said. “We have been monitoring the situation and how other battlefields have handled their events since the pandemic exploded earlier this year. We think it’s best for al of our volunteers, reenactors and guests to cancel.”
The two-day event draws more than 4,000 attendees every year, which features Major General Edmund Kirby Smith of the Confederate Army against Union leader William “Bull” Nelson. Next year’s reenactment is set for Aug. 28-29 at the site, located on Battlefield Memorial Highway.
The Battle of Richmond was fought Aug. 29-30, 1862. More than 400 were killed and 1,000 were wounded in the two-day battle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.