t Battlefield Park, located at 1546 Battlefield Memorial Highway.
You can enjoy the outdoors and learn some Kingston Civil War history. There are paved trails of about 2.5 miles. You will start near the Pleasant View House. It was built in 1824 by Joseph Barnett, but the house is not currently open for tours.
You can take a left to Churchill’s Draw. There is a monument to Texas soldiers. It is a little difficult to read. You can see online at www.hmdb.org/m.asp?m=48147. One-part reads “Texas remembers and honors her sons. They sleep the sleep of the brave.”
Located nearby is the Barnett Cemetery. Some of the grave markers are quite unusual. There is a raised stone base with a large rectangular or coffin shaped marker on top. It is noted that they have their antecedents in the British Isle.
If you continue, you will eventually reach the Mt. Zion Church. It served as a field hospital during the Civil War battle. Unfortunately, there were few medical supplies on hand to treat wounded soldiers. The most common treatment was amputation. Other local houses also took in soldiers
This is such a peaceful walk. It is hard to imagine the noise and chaos of that day. It was around 100 degrees. There was a shortage of drinking water. The echo of the artillery fire could be heard from a distance. Communication was difficult for both sides. Some of the Union forces were more inexperienced. Their sense of duty brought them there, and some of them would lose their lives. At the end, the Confederates would be victorious.
If you have any Kingston events, history, or characters give me an e-mail at whittamoret@gmail.com.
