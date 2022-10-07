Since Carla Baumann is retired from Madison County Health Department and had a father who was a Rotarian, she has respect and gratitude for Rotary International.
She praised the organization at the Berea Rotary Club for its longtime efforts for the common good and its focus on the eradication of diseases, such as smallpox and polio.
That being said, she spoke of her family’s concern for healthy community living. This materialized in the formation of the Lazy 8 Farms.
The Lazy 8 Farm, which is an organic farm, works to make healthful eating available to those nearby. The work involves creating and maintaining healthy soil and foliage.
This could not be attained without the effort of hard work from everyone, including the young people coming from Mexico with visas. Baumann says watching and working with the workers is “a humbling experience.” The philosophy at Lazy 8 involves the idea that the only competition is “self-competition.”
Lazy 8, located in both Madison and Garrard counties, supplies 40-50 different types of vegetables, one of which is heirloom tomatoes. Baumann described the process of maintenance and care, such as greenhouses, heating, and irrigation all of which are necessary for year-round growing. Currently, the farm has about 300 subscriptions.
Rotary partner, Helen Eden, was the only guest at the meeting. In the business session, President Frederiksen reminded members of the “Meet and Greet” gathering, which will be 5:30 p.m. at the Honeysuckle restaurant, Oct. 27.
This week there are fitness workshops for those aged 55-75, brought to Berea by Dane athletes. The Election Day pancake breakfast is coming up in November.
