BCHS alum promoted to admiral

When Berea native David Duttlinger, 52, joined the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps in 1992, he didn’t foresee one day getting promoted to rear admiral in the United States Navy.
However, after his sons, Nathan, 18, and Ben, 16, adorned his uniform with admiral insignia at a promotion ceremony last month, Duttlinger was quick to credit others for the proud accomplishment, whether it’s his family, his church, mentors in the armed forces, or even his hometown and school.
“Berea and Berea Community High School [BCHS] are wonderful places to grow up,” said the 1988 BCHS alumnus. “Riding bikes around town, the cultural and academic influence of the college, the unbelievable beauty of the natural environment highlighted by the Pinnacles or Owsley Fork. What more could you ask for as a young boy growing up?”
Duttlinger recalls one Berea teacher in particular who helped prepare him for success in academia, which culminated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Science in Civil Engineering from Vanderbilt University, a Master’s Degree in Environmental Engineering from Stanford University, and a Master’s in Public Administration from the University of Kentucky.
“Trudy Gabbard was my math teacher from 9th through 12th grade,” Duttlinger said. “It was that strong math background that helped me succeed at Vanderbilt.”
That foundation led to his stints as a naval engineer, which took Duttlinger to various posts around the world. Among many other assignments, Duttlinger was company commander/engineering officer in the Naval Mobile Construction Engineer at Port Hueneme, California, a staff engineer at the Office in Charge of Contingency Construction Atlantic, Norfolk, where he deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and he served in such far-flung places as Adak, Alaska, Guam, Rota, Spain, and back in Washington D.C. at Naval Facilities Engineering Command.
Though he practiced at an environmental consulting firm in Lexington, Duttlinger is perhaps best known in central Kentucky as the executive director of the Blue Grass Area Development District [BGADD], where for the last 16 years he has been able to apply his experience at BGADD and the military to help improve communities in the commonwealth. BGADD serves 17 counties, 32 cities, and over 800,000 residents in central Kentucky, assisting local governments build their infrastructure, enhance recreational facilities, and create opportunities for tourism and economic development, among many other services.
“I have gained skills in the military that have added value to my work in our central Kentucky communities, such as leadership, budgeting and policy execution,” Dutllinger said. “But I have also learned many skills at the Bluegrass ADD that have added value to my career in the military – collaboration, compromise, and diplomacy.”
At last October’s promotion ceremony, several local officials showed up to pay their respects, including four county judge executives and three mayors: Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, Winchester Mayor Ed Burtner, and Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley, who has developed a close friendship with Duttlinger since he became mayor in 2018.
“David is the first admiral I have ever met, and from his personality, his grace, his friendliness, you would not guess that he was an admiral or high-ranking officer because of his down-to-earth demeanor and his humility,” Fraley said. “It’s one of the reasons I like working with him so much.”
Like many people who serve, Duttlinger said he owes perhaps the biggest debt of gratitude to his wife of 22 years, Christine.
“Christine is the glue that holds everything together,” Duttlinger said. “There really is no greater commitment than the effort put forth by a military spouse. When I leave for military service, my workload is cut in half, while hers doubles. She has always been there to support and encourage me along the way.”
Duttlinger also expresses gratitude to Vice Admiral Mike Loose, who was Duttlinger’s battalion commander and mentor, along with Lieutenant Commander Ron Senykoff, who attended Berea United Methodist Church and encouraged Duttlinger to explore the Navy. His parents, Hans and Martha Duttlinger, were also an inspiration. Hans served the military in his native Switzerland, an example of giving back that epitomizes the spirit of Veteran’s Day – something Duttlinger thinks is needed today in America.
“While I don’t support compulsory service in the military, I do agree everyone should serve their country and ask themselves, as President Kennedy reminded us, to ask what we can do for our country, not what our country can do for us,” Duttlinger said. “There is a sense of civic commitment that is missing in our society from this lack of service. And there are many ways to serve our country outside of the military. We just need to embrace that same love for our country that my dad had, and realize that we owe this country more than it owes to us.”
