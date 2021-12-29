The Fire King and the Ice Queen, clad in a red cape and shimmering white mantle, led their subjects from opposing kingdoms through disagreements, crime, illness and recovery in an imaginary world created by Berea Community Middle School students.
The world seen in the school’s Dec. 11 production of “Elemental” had its beginnings in an after-school program where students used recycled materials to create art. The art from that program became the play’s set, props and costumes, creating a recycled art showcase of original work.
The Recycled Art program is part of the Full-Service Community Schools (FSCS) work at Berea Community Schools. FSCS helps students achieve academically and feel safe, healthy and supported. After-school opportunities at the middle school provide students with opportunities to explore interests and build friendships.
FSCS Middle School Site Coordinator Kate Tran sees multiple benefits in students participating after school.
“It helps to build a stronger relationship with the school when you’re in a setting that isn’t strictly academic,” she said. “It increases the relationships you have with other students and staff at the school.
“It allows you to do something productive and fun, helps you be engaged and feel like you’re a part of the larger school community,” Tran added. “It also increases the number of opportunities students have to explore who they are and what they would like to be.”
Eighth-grade student Iris Bailey, with support from sixth-grade student Ben Witt and feedback from all Recycled Art participants, wrote the play. Eleven other students contributed to the props, costumes, set and performance.
Through the creation, Tran said students developed a sense of purpose and leadership skills. Family members who gathered for the performance saw the students’ growth firsthand and had a chance to take part in a theatre experience while supporting the students.
Another benefit of the FSCS afterschool programs is that they use artists and community members to facilitate activities. For example, Berea artist and teaching artist Bugz Fraugg facilitated Recycled Art. Other programs have featured Berea College students, staff from Berea Parks and Recreation and the Forestry Outreach Center, and Berea Community School teachers.
Berea Community Middle School after-school programs will resume in January. (Submitted)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.