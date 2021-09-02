In a letter addressed to friends and families of Berea Community Schools and “in a effort to promote health and safety,” Superintendent Diane Hatchett has closed school for the remainder of the week.
“We hope everyone will return healthy and ready to learn, grow and achieve at the highest level next Tuesday,”
she said. “Use this time to rest, plan, heal, rejuvenate, read a book, catch up on things that you have been wanting to do. Be sure to use universal precautions with masking, frequent hand washing, and social distancing.”
She added the district will be “deep cleaning, sanitizing and fogging school district sites throughout the week. No one is expected to be on campus. There will be no after school or extracurricular activities through Labor Day.”
The District has partnered with White House Clinics and will be offering vaccine clinics for students 12 and older Sept. 2 and Sept. 9 in the FRYSC.
“We are excited to partner with White House Clinics in order to offer this important preventive measure to students at Berea Community Schools,” Hatchett said in her letter. “White House Clinics is also working with us to provide rapid testing (in the school district).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.