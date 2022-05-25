The Berea Independent Board of Education adopted the 2022-2023 operating budget during a recent meeting, giving teachers and staffers a three-percent pay hike. Board members said they wish the raise could be higher.
“I’d love to give the teachers what they want, but we don’t have the money,” said board member Tom McCay, noting the district would likely have to raise taxes to pay for a bigger increase.
Board Chair Van Gravitt acknowledged that the increase doesn’t do enough to help faculty and staff keep up with inflation, which has surged in recent months. However, he noted the increase is still more than has been done in the past. “That’s the biggest increase since I’ve been on the board,” Gravitt said. “If we did five-percent we might have to be borrowing money from somebody.” The pay boost will raise the overall cost of the payroll by approximately $69,000, said Tompkins.
“I’d love to pay everybody what they want,” Finance Director Tony Tompkins said. “But financially, that’s all we can afford. Looking at the budget we’re already pretty lean on administration and operations.”
Board member Jackie Burnside, meanwhile, lamented the fact that while the federal government gave local governments extra funds to boost the pay of police and fire personnel, teachers should have also received additional funding.
Board member Della Justice said that while she appreciated the district increasing pay for instructors, she said there is still a disparity in compensation between athletic coaches and instructors who teach in the arts, including dance, music and other fine arts. With that, Justice encouraged Superintendent Diane Hatchett to boost salaries of those who teach in the arts, and thus demonstrate that the arts are valued by the board.
Overall, the district is projecting an operating budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 of $13,532,095, with salaries reaching $10,436,184. Over 68-percent of the district budget is dedicated to instruction, according to a summary presented by Tompkins.
Tompkins noted that overall spending per student will increase in the forthcoming budget when the district receives Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) funds from the Kentucky Department of Education. Per student spending will increase slightly from $4,000 to $4,100. Overall, Berea schools are projected to receive $5,804,317 in SEEK funds next year.
Concerning student enrollment Tompkins said the school is expected to have between 1,006 and 1,021 enrolled next year.
Tompkins cautioned that some steep expenditures may be ahead for Berea Independent Schools, including sharp increases in fuel costs. On a related note, Tompkins noted Superintendent Hatchett completed a deal to trade for two used school buses for $1,500. “That seriously saved about $200,000 on some of these buses.” Tompkins said. He noted that while the district has eyed hybrid buses as a solution to rising fuel costs, hybrids actually end up costing more in maintenance so far.
At Monday’s business meeting, Hatchett announced that the choice for middle school principal would soon be revealed. Casey Poynter was officially appointed to the job the next day, having served in the position on an interim basis.
Also unanimously adopted Monday were a pair of policies amending district policies. The policies are meant to ensure administrators and staff treat parents and the public with courtesy in the course of their duties.
In other action, the board retained the legal services of Fowler Bell PLLC and Guy Colson as corporate counsel.
Turning to technology, a staff member announced the district will be investing $180,000 in network upgrades at school facilities, citing a steep increase in the number of devices the network is supporting. Officials said because of the proliferation of both computer tablets for instruction and students carrying cell phones, there are six times as many devices on the district’s network compared to when the network was previously upgraded.
The next meeting of the Berea Independent Board of Education is slated for June 20.
