Berea Community Schools has unveiled its plans for re-opening and all students, administrators and staff will be expected to wear masks.
The same policy will apply to those riding on school buses and other district methods of transportation.
We are working to promote health and safety for everyone,” Berea Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Diane Hatchett said. “We feel strongly that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Health and safety is the key. We will be taking the layered precaution approach for the children we serve, our families, and the community. and one another. We are all in this together. As a result BCS will be requiring the use of masks while on campus for everyone meaning students, administrators, parents, faculty, staff and visitors.
In a letter to friends and families, BCS outlined its priorities:
• BCS is required by the local health department to continue contact tracing and quarantine all exposures pertaining to COVID-19 cases. However, vaccinated individuals will not be quarantined, unless they show symptoms. Vaccinations further reduce the likelihood of missed school and also extracurricular activities and athletics.
• BCS will adhere to maintaining three feet of physical distancing where possible. Classroom seating charts will be maintained to assist with contact tracing and quarantines.
• BCS staff will continue to teach, reinforce, and practice hand washing with soap and water for 20 seconds or use approved hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.
• BCS will continue our COVID-19 custodial cleaning and fogging regimen in all schools, and we will continue to encourage hygiene and health practices such as hand-washing, covering coughs/sneezes etc. Particular emphasis placed on high-touch surfaces.
