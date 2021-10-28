The life lessons that our elder generations teach us, either by accident or intention, are lessons that stick with us long after they leave this world. The lessons that help shape our character, work ethic, moral values, and ethics are the same lessons that we will share with our children and grandchildren. They are the lessons that we remember in hard times, when we feel as though we are between two less than ideal choices, or in good times when we reminisce with our families.
One of my favorite lessons that my grandfather shared with me took place when I was in college. Papaw (Bill Grant) and my dad (Jeff Grant) often took me to campus. If you know me, you know that I have had more car accidents than I can count, and one was especially bad. After that accident, I think my family desperately wanted to wrap me in bubble wrap and keep me in our home. One day Papaw came to pick me up and take me to EKU. I got in the truck and I was crying, and just so very upset. I explained to him what I was dealing with at college that had me so rattled.
His answer was to give the person a few pieces of Bit-O-Honey. I kind of laughed at him for a second. He defended it though by saying, “When you’re having a hard time, do something nice for someone else and watch your luck change.”I listened and did what he asked, and my situation did change. Ever since, I have held onto that and do the same thing every time I struggle with something.
Now, Papaw wasn’t a believer in luck really, but what he meant by that was that doing nice things for others when you’re having a hard time changes your outlook on your situation. He and my dad have always said that the way we react and look at situations usually determines how it all turns out.
Something that has been widely evident during the later part of this pandemic is that people are suffering from pandemic fatigue, and it’s coming out in their day-to-day interactions with others. We see people being passive aggressive and bragging about it. We see anger and yelling. We see violence. We don’t always experience patience and forgiveness from others the same way we may have in the past. So many are in short supply of one or both.
In the last few months, it feels as though all we hear are the problems of the world: the grief, the anger, the burdens of the pandemic, the price of groceries, the price of gas, shortages of this or that- all the bad.
Hearing all of that negativity influences the way we see situations we are in daily, and it influences our interactions with others.
So, just like my papaw did for me and so many others- I’m carrying around my Bit-O-Honey and sharing a little sweetness wherever I go. Choose to spread the good. Choose to spread the happy, positive, loving, forgiving, patient attitude that you might wish others had for you at times that you needed it most. Something as small and sweet as a piece of Bit-O-Honey can open up lines of communication, act as a token of gratitude, or serve as a “have a better day,” because your attitude is always contagious- be it giving and kind, or hateful and aggressive.
Choose happiness. Respond with love. React with positivity. Forgive often. Be a Bit-O-Honey in a bitter world.
