I got sidetracked from my original idea of an article about Christmas memories both good and bad. Everyone started talking about getting in trouble and getting paddled at school. (You can guess the group was all men.) The more they talked, the more they remembered. They all had stories, and some had lots of stories; but they shall remain anonymous.
The old school punishment was the small circle on the blackboard for your nose. The student had to stand on their tiptoes to reach. The student might have to stand like that for a long time. An unusual punishment mentioned was writing in roman numerals from 1 to 1,000. Another classic punishment was the “Good-nature and good-sense must ever join; To err is human, to forgive, divine.” You would have to write this paragraph many, many times. One remembered a friend that was talented enough to use two pencils to double his output. Another unpleasant punishment mentioned was the ruler to your fingers.
The paddling was the ultimate punishment and was to be feared. The paddles were custom made by the industrial department for the teachers. There were different designs and materials (wood or acrylic) used for the paddles. Some had holes to reduce the drag and increase the force. The paddles could be short and wide or long and thin. The paddles might even have a nickname!
A few boys made it their mission to be paddled by each teacher. Then they would compare which one was the worst. Some boys would earn bragging rights by getting paddled the most times in the school year. If there was a choice between detention and paddling, most boys took the paddling. Back in the day if your parents knew you got in trouble at school, you would get another whipping at home.
The teachers had their different techniques. Some would make you grab your ankles. Some might send you to the office to be paddled, while others might paddle you in front of the whole class. It would certainly leave an impression while bringing you to tears and leaving you bruised.
There was a story told about a bully getting a whipping. He was leaning over the seats for his whipping and managed to pull them up from the floor. He had to stand up during class for days afterward.
One guy remembered looking deep into his stocking to check for coal. He half expected to find some, but he never did. So, remember that Santa Claus is watching you and be good for goodness sake!
