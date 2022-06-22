The hot temperatures during the past two weeks have given residents an opportunity to take a dive into the Berea City Pool to help beat the heat. The heat index soared to more than 100 degrees last week and have dipped below that mark this week, but temperatures are forecast to be climb back into the mid-90s by the weekend. In above photo, Maleigha McFerron and Ethan Cochran walked into the pool to escape from the sizzling temperatures on Wednesday afternoon. The Berea City Pool is open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and 1-6:30 p.m. Sunday. The pool will offer free family swimming night from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, July 12 and July 26.
Beating the Heat
- By Keith Taylor/Citizen Publisher
