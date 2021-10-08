Sometimes these two opposites can occur fairly close together. After my nephew Dwayne was born, my grandmother Gladys passed away about a year later. There is one sweet picture of her holding him. She was frailer then and he was a healthy baby, so she was seated. There was also a five-generation picture with my oldest brother as a baby, my mom, my grandfather, my great grandmother, and my great, great grandmother Nila. You rarely get that many generations together anymore. (My mom was never a fan of herself in pictures, so she cut herself out. How sad.)
I noticed the two separate work sites we have in Kingston currently. One is a construction site at the corner of Crooksville Rd and Battlefield Memorial Highway. The excavation crew has begun the preparation for construction. The other work site next to Expert Appliance is a destruction site. A vehicle had previously damaged the front of the house, and n ow it is being taken down. I can see into the house as I pass by. I wonder about its stories through the years.
I recently heard that Steve at Audio Video Electronics in Richmond (Richmond Bypass next to Giovanni’s Pizza) is retiring at the end of 2021. If you have any projects, better hurry and get them dropped off. (He also transfers VHS tapes to DVD.) Steve has already been busy with cleaning. He told me he had five loads of salvage already. I noticed on his Facebook page he has a five-star rating which is not surprising since he has 33 years of experience. His customers drive hours to use his services. Steve is looking forward to sleeping in for a bit. He does plan to do some small repairs later through Currier Music Store.
Sympathies go out to the family of Jim Tyree. He ran Expert Appliance in Kingston. He repaired appliances for me several times and was usually able to give me a same-day appointment, which was much appreciated.
“Psalm 116:15 Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.”
