Ben Wesley Bullens, 70, of Berea, died Monday, March 7, 2022 at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington following an illness.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Friday, March 11, 2022 at Red Lick Baptist Church. Pastor Chris Isaacs officiated and burial will follow in Scaffold Cane Cemetery in Rockcastle County.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
