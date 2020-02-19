The Gear Up Leadership Club at Berea Community Schools donated a pair of park benches to the school on Tuesday. The benches were made of bottle caps collected by members of the club. More than 200 pounds of plastic lids were used to make the two benches. The club met after school on a weekly basis to sort the lids and learned about sustainability and teamwork. The benches were made by Greentree Plastics, based in Evansville, Indiana and the group, comprised of middle and high school students at BCS collected bottle caps for the project over a six-month period. In photo, elementary principal Paula Johnson chats with sixth-grader Travis Harris on a bench donated to the elementary school. The benches will be used where they are needed on school grounds.
