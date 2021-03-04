Berea City Administrator David Gregory provided an update on repairing potholes within the city following the recent ice and winter storm. The city also is cleaning storm drains that overflowed during flooding last weekend.
He reminded city residents that some streets in Berea, such as Chestnut Street, are maintained by the state and not the city.
“The (state has) federal funding that provides that maintenance,” he said. “Hopefully they will begin that process (of repairing potholes) very soon. We don’t have a timeline of that, but we know that they’ll drive it every day. We all experience a lot of these potholes, especially on Chestnut Street. We’re hopeful very soon that they will begin that process.”
Flooding wasn’t as severe in Madison County as opposed to neighboring counties such as Rockcastle and Estill County.
“Most of the major flooding that’s left is along the Kentucky River,” Fraley said. “We need to keep those folks in our thoughts and prayers as they are dealing with some pretty difficult times.”
Bypass update
Gregory said the Allen Company received the contract to complete construction of the Berea Bypass and a pre-construction meeting with members of District 7 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was scheduled for Wednesday.
“They have already begun staging some of their equipment,” Gregory said. “I’m hopeful that I can provide you all with a more updated timeline, because my understanding is this project is scheduled to be done at 360 days is the timeline. But as we know, weather and just things can prolong that.
“Let’s hope we can get that done in a year. My understanding from this type of project where there’s not many intersections, you’re not coming to town, it’s just the way they get started. They’re moving and shouldn’t take long. There is a bridge area, but all in all, it’s kind of in farmland and it shouldn’t be that bad.”
Other business:
• Rick Thomas was re-appointed for a second term to the Berea Tourism Commission and Heather Resor and Greg Lakes to the Berea Industrial Authority.
• The council heard first reading of an amended budget and a zone change at 765 Scaffold Cane Road from R-2 (two-family residential) to R-3 (multi-family residential).
• Berea Fire Chief Shawn Sandlin announced the hiring of Shelby Bryant as Berea’s first female firefighter.
