In an effort to avoid an extended shutdown of the Madison County Clerk’s office due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Clerk Kenny Barger announced walk-in traffic at county offices is being restricted effective November 30. That includes temporarily shutting down the Berea annex on Chestnut Street. Beginning this week, renewals and simple transactions can be done by phone or the internet, or mail, Barger said.
Those needing assistance can contact the clerk’s office at (859) 624-4703 or get more details at www.madisoncountyclerk.us.
Automobile license renewals can be obtained at drive.ky.gov or can be done by mail. Additionally, Barger stated drop boxes that had been employed for election ballots will now be used to drop off license renewals and other documents. Barger noted that the Deed Room at the court house will remain open, however.
Barger made the announcement during a recent teleconference meeting of the Madison County Fiscal Court, noting he was concerned the county might have “pressed its luck” in serving approximately 19,000 walk-in voters for the three weeks running up to the general election. He expressed surprise that no county workers have reported contracting the virus so far.
According to Barger, several clerk’s offices around the Commonwealth have been closed since spring because of the pandemic. Estill County’s office is currently closed, he added. By curtailing walk-in traffic now in Madison County, COVID-19 infections among the clerk’s office staff can possibly be avoided. Otherwise, the county might have to shut the office down for an extended period if there is an outbreak, Barger said.
“That’s news I don’t want to deliver,” Barger said of closing the Berea office and restricting walk-in traffic in Richmond. “I think if we don’t do something, we’re going to be closed for two or three weeks.”
In other action, the fiscal court unanimously approved an ordinance to raise the fees at Battlefield Golf Course.
The last time the rate schedule was adjusted was 2016, according to officials. Cart fees will increase from $5.30 to $6.00, and cart fees for 18 holes will increase from $10.60 to $12. The senior rate for 18 holes with a cart will increase from $21.20 to $23, and the standard 18 hole rate will go up $23.32 to $27. The cost of all the seasonal passes will be raised $100. The proposal was unanimously adopted.
Concerning road maintenance, the court approved an ordinance to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to receive funds for slide repairs on Carver’s Ferry Road. The county will receive $55,473 in discretionary funds from the state.
“I appreciate the fact that we can get some money to help on Carver’s Ferry Road. There are quite a few houses on that road to out in the country the way it is and it’s well traveled, so I appreciate the state letting us have this money,” said Magistrate Roger Barger.
“I’m very thankful for the relationship that we have with the state transportation cabinet and Secretary Gray,” Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor said. “We really appreciate them helping us. Bobby Joe Lewis is our commissioner, and he’s doing a wonderful job, so we’re thankful.”
Also approved last week was a contract for professional services to conduct the five-year update of the Madison County Comprehensive Plan. The firm of Tailor Siefker Williams Design Group, LLC was awarded the contract for $40,800.
Meanwhile, the court also approved a contract with CKSM , Inc. to replace a sewer line and flooring in the Emergency Operations Center in Richmond. The $97,000 job will take place on the first floor of the facility. Officials said the repair is needed due to a settling sewer line, which has caused plumbing backflows.
In other business, the court approved a mutual aid agreement with the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government and Madison County.
The agreement stipulates the governmental bodies will provide aid to the other in the event of an emergency, including such aid such as fire suppression and rescue services, manpower in the EOC, additional law enforcement and various equipment.
In personnel matters, the Madison County Road Department hired Shane Thornton as a CDL Driver general laborer.
