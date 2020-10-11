On Monday, September 28, 2020, the Circuit Clerk’s Office announced that the Berea Satellite office for Driver’s Licensing and District Court in Berea would close permanently. Driver’s licensing and District Court were held only on Fridays in the Berea Annex Building (old post office) at 304 Chestnut Street, and both activities have been suspended since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Circuit Clerk’s office provides staffing for the Driver’s Licensing Office and scheduled District Court, the decision to close the Berea Satellite office was made by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Administrative Office of the Courts in Frankfort, which governs driver’s licensing and all court proceeding in the state. The Driver’s License Office was already scheduled for closure in the near future due to implementation of the Real ID Act. Other satellite offices are also being closed across the Commonwealth. Driver’s licensing is available at the Madison County Courthouse in Richmond. The announcement advised that the increased use of videoconferencing for District Court, along with safety concerns were the primary reasons for closing District Court proceedings in the Berea location.
This does not change services provided by the Madison County Clerk’s Office, which is located in the back of the Berea Annex Building at 304 Chestnut Street. It is important to note that the Circuit Clerk Office and Madison County Clerk Office are two separate and distinct agencies. As such, the Berea Branch of Madison County Clerk is still open from 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday and offers a full range of services including early voting, absentee ballot drop box and motor vehicle registration. Please see https://madisoncountyclerk.us for a full list of services available at the Berea Branch of Madison County Clerk, Kenny Barger’s office.
Bruce Fraley, Mayor, City of Berea
