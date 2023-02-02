Berea Briefs for the week ending February 1, 2023

Static Detonation Chamber operations begin at Depot
Workers at the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant (BGCAPP) have begun operating a new piece of equipment designed to safely eliminate chemical weapons.
On Jan. 27, a Static Detonation Chamber, known as the SDC 2000, destroyed the first rocket warheads that had been previously drained of GB nerve agent and stored in special containers.
The SDC 2000 will destroy the containerized, drained rocket warheads, which are considered secondary waste. The system will also be used to destroy M55 rockets that have leaked in the past and been placed in overpacked containers. M55 rockets found unsuitable for processing in the main plant and problematic undrained rocket warheads will also be destroyed in the SDC 2000.
Chemical weapons destruction operations began at BGCAPP on June 7, 2019. Trained operators have overseen the safe destruction of 359.3 U.S. tons of chemical agent as of Jan. 20. A total of 164 U.S. tons of chemical agent remains to be destroyed in Kentucky.
New alert siren testing through Friday
Madison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP) will be conducting tests of the new outdoor alert sirens in Madison County through Friday, Feb. 3 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The purpose of the tests is to check functionality of the new sirens being installed throughout the county which continues to improve our alert system.
Residents may hear several short and low growl sounds from nearby sirens if standing outside during the testing window.
The tests do not indicate an emergency. The sounds only mean the siren is being tested individually or as part of the entire system. Tests will not be conducted if severe weather is expected.
Hospice volunteer training under way
Now Through Feb. 23, Hospice Care Plus New Volunteer Training Registration: Register for the Hospice Care Plus New Volunteer Training online at hospicecareplus.org or by calling Mariah at 859-626-9292. The group training is in Richmond on Feb. 25 and prepares you to volunteer at the Compassionate Care Center or in your community in these programs: home hospice care, home palliative care, bereavement care, or in non-patient care, administrative roles that support the organization and its mission. Call for details or questions.
The Wailin’ Jennys concert set for Thursday
The award-winning trio The Wailin’ Jennys will perform at Berea College on Thursday, Feb. 2 as part of the 2023 Stephenson Memorial Concert series.
Comprised of artists Nicky Mehta, Ruth Moody and Heather Masse, the group entertains crowds with their harmony, musicianship and songwriting, blending original work with folk, blues and jazz elements.
The Jennys began as what they call a “happy accident,” getting together for a one-time only performance at a small guitar shop in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.
Dr. Carter G. Woodson featured in series
The Berea College Hutchins Library is offering the public a chance to learn more about Berea College graduate and historian Dr. Carter G. Woodson during the library’s upcoming Friday Finds series.
Every Friday through Feb. 24, Berea College Special Collections and Archives (SCA) will give participants a look at Dr. Woodson’s published and unpublished writings.
