Berea Briefs for the week of December 21,2022

Shooting suspect sought
The Richmond Police Department is searching for a suspect following a shooting Monday in Richmond.
Russell (Mark) Masters, 52 of Richmond, is wanted for attempted murder, fleeing and evading police and wanton endangerment following a shooting Monday at McWhorter Court n Richmond. He led police on an overnight chase and was last seen in the Brooksville Road area after fleeing an abandoned vehicle and running into the woods.
On Monday at approximately 3:25 p.m., the RPD responded to the shooting and found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim had been shot at McWhorter Drive and fled to Turpin Drive for assistance. Following an investigation, Masters was identified as the suspect by Richmond Police. The victim suffered serious injuries.
Masters is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Masters is urged to call the RPD at (859) 624-4776 or email detective Tyler Short at tshort@richmond.ky.us.
One killed in house fire
CLAY CITY (KT) – One person has been killed and five others injured, including three juveniles, stemming from a weekend residential fire in Powell County.
On Sunday, Dec. 18, the Kentucky State Police say Post 8 at Morehead received a call for assistance from the Powell County Dispatch Center regarding a fatal residential fire, which had taken place at 9750 Winchester Road in the Clay City community.
Once the flames were extinguished, human remains were located inside the residence. Those remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.
Three juveniles were transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center to be treated for their injuries, while two adults were taken to Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester for treatment. All the injured individuals were transported by Powell County EMS.
