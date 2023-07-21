Berea Briefs for the week of July 19, 2023

Berea residents among EKU graduates
Eastern Kentucky University recognized graduates from its six academic colleges during Spring 2023 commencement ceremonies held on May 12 at Baptist Health Arena.
“Graduates of EKU power the workforce of the Commonwealth,” said EKU President David McFaddin. “We are proud to continue to graduate highly skilled students that go out into their communities and make a lasting impact through their careers.”
Six months after graduation, 77% of EKU graduates are employed full time and 59% within their field of study.
EKU is a student-centered, comprehensive regional university dedicated to high-quality instruction, service and scholarship serving approximately 14,000 students.
The following are graduates from Berea:
• Abigail Dawn Ambrose, Seth William Anderson, Addison Thomas Atkin, Virginia Dell Bland, Avery Browning, Gabriel Gene Camberos, Mandy Erin Campbell, Hailey Rachel Carpenter, Randy Lee Carpenter, Taylor Hope Carpenter, Eric Austin Caudill, Lindsey Kay Centers, Kaitlin Jeili Coyle, Una Dizdarrevic, Andrew S. Elliott, Emily Morgan Gatewood, Blaine R. Gillingham, Brittany Danielle Hall, Alex Tyler Hartman, Matthew W. Holbert, Lyndsey Ann Horn, Sheigh Lyn Hurst, Brooke Elizabeth Jackson, Logan Scott Jewell, Josie Lynn Lehman, Jackson Lee Lehman, Darbi Ann Mayo, Casie Beth McGuire, Katie Lynnea McHargue, Dewana McLean, Maddie McLin Mills, Akash Praful Patel, James Matthew Pegram, Stacy Jean Reynolds, Thea Grace Reynolds, Sarah Elizabeth Robinson, Molly Elizabeth Schafer, Taylor Brook Seals, Scott Anthony Self, Kaitlin E. Sexton, Celita Robin Eden, Bobby Joe Shuler, Chandler Travis Simpson, Kalyn Krista-Ann Sparks, Briann Olivia Swafford, Joshua Curtis Sullivan, Jordan Ray Tayce, Sunni Walters, Michael Jack Warford, Tori Claire Williams and Marie Hailey Woods.
Two killed in boating accident
Two teenage brothers killed on Lake Cumberland Friday afternoon in a collision involving a jet ski and a boat have been identified.
Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Struck said the victims were brothers, 18-year-old Chase Fisher and 14-year-old Cole Fisher, from Villa Hills in Kenton County. They were both on the jet ski.
The bodies of the victims were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Strunk said the occupants of the boat were not injured in the accident. The accident happened about 12:45 p.m. on Friday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said in a news release it happened in the South Fork of the Cumberland River. The boat that was involved took the victims to shore, where they were treated by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS before being declared dead at the scene by the Pulaski County coroner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.