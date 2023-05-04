Berea Briefs for the week of May 3, 2023

Bluegrass String Fest set for Saturday
For a few years, the folks behind the Folk Circle Association have been trying to find the right moment to launch a bluegrass music event. It is now a reality and the inaugural Berea Bluegrass String Fest is slated for Saturday at the Boone Tavern Event Center from 1-10 p.m.
Kelly Caldwell, Folk Circle treasurer, comprised the right line-up of bands for the event with help from others in the community.
The eight-hour music event will include bands like the legendary The McLain Family Band, which has performed in 65 countries around the world, local heroes Olde Towne Project, Laurel River Line, Kelly Caldwell Band, Mountain Music Ambassadors from Morehead State University led by award-winning banjoist Daxson Lewis and the Berea College Bluegrass Ensemble led by Sam Gleaves.
Pre-sale of tickets online at Eventbrite are $15 and $20 at the door. Seniors above the age seventy is $10 online and $15 at the door.
For more information, see www.berea-folk-circle.org, call Kelly at (606) 875-3883 or join the Folk Circle Facebook group online.
Hospice training new volunteers
Hospice Care Plus is hosting an in-person training for new volunteers on Saturday, May 20, at the Madison County Public Library in Richmond.
The training is for individuals aged 14 and up who would like to help provide care and support for those with a serious illness, their caregivers, and the bereaved, either directly or indirectly.
Mariah Smith, volunteer coordinator at Hospice Care Plus, says volunteers are central to the organization’s mission.
“Our volunteers enhance our care in meaningful ways, even when they choose to do more behind-the-scenes work. They are essential to our mission.”
Pre-registration is required and can be completed at hospicecareplus.org, 859-986-1500, or hospice@hospicecp.org. Lunch and refreshments are provided.
People choose to volunteer for many reasons. Many, like Laquetta Brandenburg, are motivated by personal experiences.
“I started volunteering after I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Brandenburg.
Her experience led her to support patients and caregivers as a Tuck-In Program volunteer.
“Our staff welcomes volunteers as part of the team,” said Smith. “They’re supported and appreciated as making real, meaningful contributions.”
To learn more or to register for the training, visit hospicecareplus.org or contact Mariah Smith at (859) 986-1500 or hospice@hospicecp.org. You can also register via the Facebook event page. For those interested in self-paced, online training options, contact Smith.
