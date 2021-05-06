Parker Seal reunion set
The annual Parker Seal reunion will be Tuesday, May 11, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Smokehouse Grill.
All former employees and families are welcome to attend.
Day of Prayer event Thursday
The local National Day of Prayer event will be at noon, Thursday, May 6, in front of the Berea City Hall.
Gas prices down in the past week
Kentucky gas prices have fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.68/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,623 stations in Kentucky. Gas prices in Kentucky are 1 cent per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.22/g higher than a year ago.
BPD sponsoring spring clean-up
A spring clean-up sponsored by the Berea Police Department will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15.
Volunteers will meet at the Berea City Hall and bring their own gloves, trash bags and lawn equipment.
“The Berea Police Department believes we are nothing without the support of our community and we ask that you work with us in keeping Berea Beautiful.”
