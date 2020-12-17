Hogg Therapy Associates is offering a pediatric therapy grant to children in or around Madison County.
The “Let’s Make a Deal” grant is being funded with profits used from selling a car co-owner Michelle Raney won while on Let’s Make a Deal.
“We are so happy to be able to provide this grant to children in Madison County who need therapy services or equipment,” said Raney. “I especially want to thank everyone at Short Redmond Superstore in Lexington for supporting us and making an offer for the car.”
Hogg Therapy is partnering with The Joy Project to help provide grants to children who need therapy services or equipment that insurance will not cover.
Awards are need-based and will be given monthly.
“It is so crucial all children are able to receive therapy that needs it,” said Jennifer Fowler, co-owner of Hogg Therapy.
“We are honored to be able to give back to our community in such an important way.”
Rogers advances to DAR state event
Jasper Rogers of Roundstone Elementary was chosen as the winner of the Rockcastle Chapter of the DAR 5th Grade American History Essay Contest. Rogers advances to the state-wide contest.
‘Kayden’s Christmas Wish’
Berea Ace Hardware is sponsoring “Kayden’s Christmas Wish” drive to collect pet supplies for the Madison County Animal Shelter.
Supplies include Dry Dog and Cat Food, dog or cat toys, leashes, collars, treats (no rawhide). Cleaning supplies such as dish soap, liquid bleach, trash bags, paper towels, XL latex gloves, cotton string and replaceable mop heads.
Items can be dropped off at Berea Ace Hardware, 292 Mini Mall Drive, Berea
