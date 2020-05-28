McNierney receives degree
Dr. Dakota McNierney graduated on May 16 from A.T Still University with her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Degree.
She achieved a position as an Internal Medicine Resident Physician at the University of Arizona College of Medicine starting in June.
McNierney is a 2010 graduate of Madison Southern High School. She shared her big day with her parents, Sean McNierney and Melissa (McNierney) and Joey Calico, her sisters Kyla Wasson (Dyer), Hanna McNierney and the rest of the family.
Kenny Davis named to HOF class
The small college basketball Hall of Fame unveiled the National Hall of Fame Class of 2020 recently and Paint Lick native Kenny Davis was among the nine student-athletes and 12 total being inducted.
Davis was a three-time NAIA All-American and the most recent small college player on the USA Olympic Team.
He served as captain of the 1972 squad that lost at the buzzer to the Soviet Union after a controversial call. Davis and his teammates refused to accept the silver medal.
Davis played his college basketball at Georgetown College and was drafted by the New York Knicks in the 1971 NBA Draft.
