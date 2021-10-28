Berea Briefs October 27, 2021

Roelofs announces retirement
Berea College President Lyle Roelofs has announced his decision to retire, effective June 30, 2023. Roelofs arrived in Berea with his wife, Laurie, in 2012 to serve as the institution’s ninth president. From the very beginning, the Board of Trustees has been consistently impressed and pleased with their adoption of all things Berea and their broad success. The Berea College community is thankful to have worked side by side with Lyle and Laurie for what will be 11 years.
“It has been an honor and so very satisfying to have served Berea College as its ninth president,” President Roelofs said. “Everything about this school, from its transformative mission to the wonderful students, staff, faculty, alumni and friends, have made this such a privilege for Laurie and me.”
Throughout the winter and spring of 2022, Academic Search and the search committee will begin seeking input from the entire Berea community — trustees, faculty, staff, alumni, students, friends and more — on what characteristics and skills the College is seeking in Berea’s next president. A new president will begin July 1, 2023.
City leaders recieve KLC awards
The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recognized Berea City Clerk Robin Adams with a KLC Level III award for Master of City Governance and Mayor Bruce Fraley with a Level II award for Excellence in City Government. Additionally, KLC awarded Councilmember John Payne, Electrical Inspector Anisa Ross, Board of Adjustment members Denise Hagan-Rubin and Joshua Bulls, and Planning Commission member Katherine Berry a Level I Achievement in City Governance.
KLC administers the City Officials Training Center (COTC), a voluntary education program. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.
“The seven city officials recognized in the City of Berea encompass a variety of positions, showing just how expansive the training KLC provides can be,” said KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney. “We appreciate the city’s dedication to continuing education and look forward to seeing representatives from the City of Berea at future events.”
