The Kentucky Department of Agriculture, through Madison County Extension and the Kentucky Farmers Markets have teamed up to benefit local farmers and seniors who make less than $24,000 a year from June-October, Seniors can double their spending power at either the Berea Farmers Market or the Richmond Farmers Market.
Saturday, June 20, is the last day to sign up for the senior vouchers. The Richmond Farmers Market is located behind White Oak Pond Church, Barnes Mill Road and will be open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
BCS offers lessons for kindergarteners
Incoming kindergarteners at Berea Community Schools don’t have to wait until fall to start having fun learning.
Two programs hosted by Full-Service Community Schools (FSCS) Berea will help the new students get ready for school with virtual music sessions and information about gardening and a chance to learn how bees are great garden helpers.
On Friday, June 18, a Zoom session from 5:30-6 p.m. will allow new kindergarteners and their families to take part in a live music session with artist Yolantha Pace, a performing arts specialist whose work is uniquely steeped in her heritage of the African American, Cherokee and Arapaho cultures.
Each child will receive a home music kit and access to additional online instructional videos.
The July offering allows kindergarteners to explore nature.
A book and pollinator garden kit to take home can be picked up July 14 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Berea Community Elementary School.
